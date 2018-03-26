Broadway BUZZ

Mark Rylance-Led Farinelli and the King Recoups Broadway Investment
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 26, 2018
Mark Rylance in "Farinelli and the King"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

It's a hit! Farinelli and the King, Claire Van Kampen's new play which concluded its Broadway premiere engagement on March 25, made back its full main-stem investment, producers announced today. Farinelli and the King began previews at the Belasco Theatre on December 5, 2017 and officially opened on December 17. John Dove directed the production, which starred three-time Tony winner Mark Rylance.

Farinelli and the King follows King Philippe V of Spain (Rylance), plagued by insomnia, lying awake in his chamber. The Queen (Melody Grove), desperate for a cure, hears of Farinelli (Sam Crane), a castrato with a voice so divine it has the power to captivate all who hear it. Philippe is astonished when Farinelli sings, and begs him to stay. But will Farinelli, one of the greatest celebrities of his time, choose a life of solitude over fame and fortune in the opera houses of Europe?

Rylance, Grove and Crane were joined by Huss Garbiya as Doctor José Cervi, Simon Jones as John Rich and Edward Peel as De La Cuadra. The company also featured Grammy Award-winning countertenor Iestyn Davies, with Pete Bradbury, Lucas Hall, Margot White, James Hall and Eric Jurenas.

Farinelli and the King featured production design by Jonathan Fensom, lighting design by Paul Russell, music supervision by Bill Barclay and musical arrangements by Claire van Kampen.

