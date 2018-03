After nearly eight hours of performing Tony Kushner's master two-parter Angels in America, the cast was ready for a party! The revival officially opened on March 25 at the Neil Simon Theatre. Broadway.com headed to the after party at New York's swanky Espace to capture gorgeous photos of Andrew Garfield and more. View the entire gallery here!

Angels in America playwright Tony Kushner

Denise Gough plays Harper Pitt

Andrew Garfield plays Prior Walter

Nathan Stewart-Jarrett plays Belize