The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Two-Time Tony Winners You Want to See Run for Office

Last week, two-time Tony winner Cynthia Nixon officially announced her candidacy for governor of New York. In honor of the big news, we asked you to rank other two-time Tony-winning performers you'd like to see run for office. (If you're wondering why any of your favorites are missing, we narrowed the list down to those who have two spinning trophies just like Nixon.) Ladies dominated your top 10. Check out who has your vote!



10. Liza Minnelli





9. Judith Light





8. Andrea Martin





7. James Earl Jones





6. Nathan Lane





5. Patti LuPone





4. Christian Borle





3. Viola Davis





2. Sutton Foster





1. Bernadette Peters

