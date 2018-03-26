Watch Brandon Victor Dixon Sing 'Superstar' from Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

We're less than a week away from NBC's epic presentation of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. The Easter Sunday concert staging of the Broadway hit will feature a star-packed cast led by John Legend, Sara Bareilles and Alice Cooper. Two-time Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon will lend his strong vocals to the powerful role of Judas, singing Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's showstopping "Superstar." NBC has offered up a sneak peek of Dixon's take on the rollicking number, backed by the super-talented Choir! Choir! Choir! Watch below and don't forget to tune in on April 1.

Are you ready to rock? Join @BrandonVDixon in this epic performance with @choirchoirchoir.



Don't miss #JesusChristSuperstar Live In Concert this Easter Sunday at 8/7c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/BSmLguRPNg — Jesus Christ Superstar (@JCSTheMusical) March 26, 2018