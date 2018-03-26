Broadway BUZZ

Brandon Victor Dixon
(Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
Watch Brandon Victor Dixon Sing 'Superstar' from Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 26, 2018

We're less than a week away from NBC's epic presentation of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. The Easter Sunday concert staging of the Broadway hit will feature a star-packed cast led by John Legend, Sara Bareilles and Alice Cooper. Two-time Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon will lend his strong vocals to the powerful role of Judas, singing Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's showstopping "Superstar." NBC has offered up a sneak peek of Dixon's take on the rollicking number, backed by the super-talented Choir! Choir! Choir! Watch below and don't forget to tune in on April 1.

