Dear Evan Hansen Tony Winner Rachel Bay Jones Cast in CBS Pilot God Friended Me
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 27, 2018
Rachel Bay Jones
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Current Dear Evan Hansen star Rachel Bay Jones has landed a new TV gig! The Tony winner will take on a role in God Friended Me, a comedy pilot being developed for CBS, according to Variety

Jones earned the 2017 Best Featured Actress in a Musical Tony Award for her turn as Heidi Hansen in Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen. She has also been seen on Broadway in Pippin, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Hair and Meet Me in St. Louis. Jones' screen credits include Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Family and Louie.

God Friended Me follows an outspoken atheist (played by Brandon Micheal Hall) whose life changes when God adds him as a Facebook friend. Jones will take on the role of Susan, a woman whose past experiences provide insight into God's Facebook account.

A production timeline for God Friended Me will be announced at a later date.

Dear Evan Hansen

The 2017 Tony winner for Best Musical follows Evan as he searches for the things in life that we all need.
