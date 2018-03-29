Broadway BUZZ

Quincy Tyler Bernstine & More to Lead Phylicia Rashad-Helmed Our Lady of 121st Street
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 29, 2018
Quincy Tyler Bernstine
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Obie winner Quincy Tyler Bernstine (The Amateurs) is among the newly announced cast of Stephen Adly Guirgis' Our Lady of 121st Street, appearing in a new off-Broadway production at the Pershing Square Signature Center. Previews will begin on May 1 with an opening set for May 20. As previously announced, Tony winner Phylicia Rashad will direct.

Our Lady of 121st Street centers on the death of the beloved Sister Rose, whose former students return to their Harlem neighborhood to pay respects. But at the funeral home, there's a problem: her dead body has been stolen. Our Lady of 121st Street paints a vivid comic portrait of what happens when old friends meet old wounds and how old habits die hard.

Joining Bernstine in the cast will be Joey Auzenne (House of Cards), Erick Betancourt (Jesus Hopped the "A" Train), Maki Borden (A 24-Decade History of Popular Music), Jimonn Cole (Peter and the Starcatcher), John Doman (The Other Thing), Dierdre Friel (Under My Skin), Hill Harper (Toast), Kevin Isola (Brooklyn Boy), Stephanie Kurtzuba (Billy Elliot), Paola Lázaro (To the Bone) and John Procaccino (Incident at Vichy).

The creative team includes Walt Spangler (scenic design), Alexis Forte (costume design), Keith Parham (lighting design) and Robert Kaplowitz (sound design). Our Lady of 121st Street is slated to play a limited engagement through June 10.

Exclusive Offers