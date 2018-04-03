Saint Joan Returns to Broadway in Talent-Packed Production Led by Condola Rashad

A starry Broadway revival of George Bernard Shaw's Saint Joan begins previews on April 3 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Tony winner Daniel Sullivan directs the production, which is scheduled to open on April 25. Leading the cast is three-time Tony nominee Condola Rashad.



Set in 15th century France, Saint Joan follows a country girl (Rashad) whose mysterious visions propel her into elite circles. When the nation's rulers become threatened by her popularity and influence, they unite to bring her down and she finds herself on trial for her life.



Joining Rashad in the cast are Smash alum Jack Davenport making his Broadway debut as Warwick, Tony-winning Chicago director Walter Bobbie (taking on his first Broadway acting role in 26 years) as Cauchon, Tony winner John Glover as Archbishop/Gentleman, Tony nominee Daniel Sunjata as Dunois, Adam Chanler-Berat as Dauphin and Patrick Page as Inquisitor/Baudricourt.



The cast also features Maurice Jones, Russell G. Jones, Max Gordon Moore, Matthew Saldivar, Robert Stanton and Lou Sumrall. The design team includes Scott Pask (scenic design), Jane Greenwood (costume design), Justin Townsend (lighting design), Obadiah Eaves (sound design), Christopher Ash (projection design) and Bill Frisell (original music).