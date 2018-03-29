Odds & Ends: Patti Murin & Kelli O'Hara to Sing Out at Yankee Stadium & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Patti Murin & Kelli O'Hara to Sing Out at Yankee Stadium

Tony winner Kelli O'Hara and Frozen star Patti Murin will lend their voices to lucky sports fans on the New York Yankees' April 2 opening day! Upcoming Kiss Me, Kate star O'Hara will offer up her sure-to-be-amazing rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" while Murin will sing her own dazzling take on "God Bless America." Be sure to tune in to hear two of Broadway's best take on the most classic of American anthems!



Ciara Renée, Emma Hunton & Gerard Canonico Join Janet Krupin in Concert

A trio of Broadway alums have been announced to join stage vet Janet Krupin for her self-titled cabaret Janet Krupin in Concert. Ciara Renée (Tick, Tick...BOOM!), Emma Hunton (Freaky Friday) and Gerard Canonico (Groundhog Day) will appear alongside Krupin and her band for the one-night event set for April 6 at 9:30pm at Feinstein's/54 Below. Krupin has been seen on Broadway in Bring It On The Musical, Hands on a Hardbody and If/Then. She was also seen as Maureen in Rent with the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. We certainly won't pass up the chance to see this talented foursome offering their best in concert.



Becky Gulsvig & More Stage Vets to Lead Reading of The Bergen Letters

School of Rock alum Becky Gulsvig is among a talented group of stars who will appear in a reading of the new musical The Bergen Letters on April 2 at 6:00pm at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center. Featuring a book by TC Lind, music by Derek Gregor and lyrics by Phoebe Kreutz, The Bergen Letters centers on a closeted female college professor in the 1950s who, though married with a child, finds herself falling for a young female grad student. In addition to Gulsvig, the cast will also include Nick Corley (The Mystery of Edwin Drood), Rachel de Benedet (Catch Me If You Can), Aaron Ramey (The Bridges of Madison County), Danny Rutigliano (Holiday Inn), Morgan Weed (American Psycho) and Traci Bair. Reservations to attend the free reading can be made here.