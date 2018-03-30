Kardashians, Olsen Twins & More! Watch Frozen's Caissie Levy & Patti Murin Talk Starry Sisters

As we've learned throughout Frozen's magical journey to Broadway, stars Caissie Levy and Patti Murin have become besties, sharing an on and offstage sisterhood similar to their characters of Elsa and Anna. The two appeared in The Today Show on March 30 to chat about their lovefest. "We're in love," Murin said. "Caissie is the only person in the entire world who knows exactly what I'm going through and vice versa." Apparently, the leading ladies even live across the street from each other! The two also participated in a fun challenge of naming famous sisters. Take a look!