The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Performances from NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar

We're still beaming from that divine broadcast of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert! John Legend, Sara Bareilles, Brandon Victor Dixon, that incredible ensemble—they all blew us away with their performance of the Andrew Lloyd Webber/Tim Rice classic. In honor of the live television event, we asked the fans to rank their favorite performances from the big night. Check out which numbers had you exclaiming, "Praise be!"



10. "Could We Start Again, Please?"





9. "Damned for All Time/Blood Money"





8. "King Herod's Song"





7. "Heaven on Their Minds"





6. "This Jesus Must Die"





5. "Everything's Alright"





4. "Gethsemane (I Only Want to Say)"





3. "Judas' Death"





2. "I Don't Know How to Love Him"





1. "Superstar"

