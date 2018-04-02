Broadway BUZZ

Harry Connick Jr.
(Photo: Jerry Dalia and Evan Zimmerman)
Screen to Stage! Take a Look at Harry Connick Jr. in The Sting
Hot Shot
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 2, 2018

Take a first look at Harry Connick Jr. in The Sting, now running at the Paper Mill Playhouse! The new musical adaptation of the 1973 film officially opens on April 8 and stars Connick alongside J. Harrison Ghee, Kate Shindle, Janet Dacal and Tom Hewitt. Set in 1936 Chicago, The Sting tells the story of a pair of con men—small town grafter Johnny Hooker (Ghee) and big-time hustler Henry Gondorff (Connick), who plot to bring down the city's most corrupt racketeer. The Sting is running at Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey through April 29. Take a peek at the pics, and then go see the show!

Harry Connick Jr. and J. Harrison Ghee in The Sting
Harry Connick Jr. and the company of The Sting
Kate Shindle and Harry Connick Jr. in The Sting
