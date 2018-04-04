Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

A scene from the off-Broadway production of "Puffs"
(Photo: Hunter Canning)
Off-Broadway Hit Puffs Will Appear in Movie Theaters Nationwide
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 4, 2018

The long-running off-Broadway play Puffs is headed to the big screen. The comedy by Matt Cox, which was filmed live from New World Stages in February, will appear in more than 600 cinemas nationwide on May 9 and 12. Puffs: Filmed Live Off Broadway will be presented courtesy of Fathom Events.

"This epic secondary storyline, imagined from one of the world’s most famous wizarding sagas, has maintained its popularity with fans for years," said Fathom Events Chief Content and Programming Officer Gordon Synn. "Puffs: Filmed Live Off Broadway now offers those fans a unique new way to experience this hilarious twist on a classic story, proving that underdogs can be the heroes."

"Our fans have meant the world to us since the very beginning of the production and every week we continue to delight audiences in New York," said David Carpenter, producer. "This incredible partnership with Fathom will allow us to bring the magic of the show and our incredible cast to our fans across the country and invite whole new audiences to experience the joy that is Puffs."

Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic follows the story of a young wizard named Wayne and the Puffs—a group of well-meaning, loyal rejects with a thing for badgers.

For a full list of cinemas and locations, click here.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Sam Clemmett on Finding His Way into Albus Potter & More
  2. Stage Stars to Unite with Parkland Students for Benefit Concert From Broadway with Love
  3. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Performances from NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar
  4. What Was It Like to Watch Jesus Christ Superstar Live! Live?
  5. American Idol Winner David Cook Makes His Broadway Debut in Kinky Boots

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Frozen Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Chicago The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers