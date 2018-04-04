Off-Broadway Hit Puffs Will Appear in Movie Theaters Nationwide

The long-running off-Broadway play Puffs is headed to the big screen. The comedy by Matt Cox, which was filmed live from New World Stages in February, will appear in more than 600 cinemas nationwide on May 9 and 12. Puffs: Filmed Live Off Broadway will be presented courtesy of Fathom Events.



"This epic secondary storyline, imagined from one of the world’s most famous wizarding sagas, has maintained its popularity with fans for years," said Fathom Events Chief Content and Programming Officer Gordon Synn. "Puffs: Filmed Live Off Broadway now offers those fans a unique new way to experience this hilarious twist on a classic story, proving that underdogs can be the heroes."



"Our fans have meant the world to us since the very beginning of the production and every week we continue to delight audiences in New York," said David Carpenter, producer. "This incredible partnership with Fathom will allow us to bring the magic of the show and our incredible cast to our fans across the country and invite whole new audiences to experience the joy that is Puffs."



Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic follows the story of a young wizard named Wayne and the Puffs—a group of well-meaning, loyal rejects with a thing for badgers.



