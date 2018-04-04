Raise Him Up! David Cook Takes His First Broadway Bow in Kinky Boots

American Idol winner David Cook made his Broadway debut on April 3rd, joining the cast of Kinky Boots at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. When he took the stage for his first Broadway bow, Cook was met with a standing ovation and a huge bouquet of flowers. Cook joined Wayne Brady and Kristin Maldonado, who currently star as Lola and Lauren. Idol favorite Cook is slated to appear in the Tony-winning musical for a limited run through May 5. Take a peek at the pictures and get your tickets to Kinky Boots.

David Cook smiles ear to ear after his Broadway debut.