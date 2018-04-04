Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Raise Him Up! David Cook Takes His First Broadway Bow in Kinky Boots
Hot Shot
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 4, 2018
Wayne Brady, David Cook
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

American Idol winner David Cook made his Broadway debut on April 3rd, joining the cast of Kinky Boots at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. When he took the stage for his first Broadway bow, Cook was met with a standing ovation and a huge bouquet of flowers. Cook joined Wayne Brady and Kristin Maldonado, who currently star as Lola and Lauren. Idol favorite Cook is slated to appear in the Tony-winning musical for a limited run through May 5. Take a peek at the pictures and get your tickets to Kinky Boots.

David Cook smiles ear to ear after his Broadway debut.
Kirstin Maldonado greets the audience after David Cook's first performance.

Kinky Boots

Broadway’s huge-hearted hit is the winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Sam Clemmett on Finding His Way into Albus Potter & More
  2. Stage Stars to Unite with Parkland Students for Benefit Concert From Broadway with Love
  3. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Performances from NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar
  4. What Was It Like to Watch Jesus Christ Superstar Live! Live?
  5. American Idol Winner David Cook Makes His Broadway Debut in Kinky Boots

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Frozen Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Chicago The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers