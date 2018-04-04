Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

David Haig's Acclaimed Play Pressure Will Transfer to the West End
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 4, 2018
Production art for "Pressure"
(Photo: Emma Holland PR)

Following a celebrated co-production with Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh and Chichester Festival Theatre, Pressure, a new play written by and starring Olivier Award-winning actor David Haig, will move to the West End's Ambassador's Theatre this spring. Under the direction of John Dove, Pressure will play a limited run from June 6 through September 1.

Based on the true story of two warring Allied meteorologists tasked with predicting the weather conditions for the D-Day landings, Pressure will feature Haig reprising his turn as Group Captain James Stagg, alongside Malcolm Sinclair as General Eisenhower and Laura Rogers as Kay Summersby, with further casting to be announced.

Haig won a 1988 Olivier Award for his performance in Our Country's Good. His other credits include the film Four Weddings and a Funeral, the TV series The Thin Blue Line and the stage production of The Madness of King George III. Haig wrote and starred alongside Daniel Radcliffe in My Boy Jack—which was later adapted into a TV drama.

Pressure will feature design by Colin Richmond, lighting by Tim Mitchell, sound by Philip Pinsky and video by Andrzej Goulding.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Sam Clemmett on Finding His Way into Albus Potter & More
  2. Stage Stars to Unite with Parkland Students for Benefit Concert From Broadway with Love
  3. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Performances from NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar
  4. What Was It Like to Watch Jesus Christ Superstar Live! Live?
  5. American Idol Winner David Cook Makes His Broadway Debut in Kinky Boots

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Frozen Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Chicago The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers