David Haig's Acclaimed Play Pressure Will Transfer to the West End

Following a celebrated co-production with Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh and Chichester Festival Theatre, Pressure, a new play written by and starring Olivier Award-winning actor David Haig, will move to the West End's Ambassador's Theatre this spring. Under the direction of John Dove, Pressure will play a limited run from June 6 through September 1.



Based on the true story of two warring Allied meteorologists tasked with predicting the weather conditions for the D-Day landings, Pressure will feature Haig reprising his turn as Group Captain James Stagg, alongside Malcolm Sinclair as General Eisenhower and Laura Rogers as Kay Summersby, with further casting to be announced.



Haig won a 1988 Olivier Award for his performance in Our Country's Good. His other credits include the film Four Weddings and a Funeral, the TV series The Thin Blue Line and the stage production of The Madness of King George III. Haig wrote and starred alongside Daniel Radcliffe in My Boy Jack—which was later adapted into a TV drama.



Pressure will feature design by Colin Richmond, lighting by Tim Mitchell, sound by Philip Pinsky and video by Andrzej Goulding.