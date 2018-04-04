Broadway BUZZ

Odds & Ends: The 2018 Chita Rivera Awards Will Honor John Kander & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 4, 2018
John Kander & Chita Rivera
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.

Chita Rivera Awards to Honor John Kander & Harold Prince
The 2018 Chita Rivera Awards ceremony will pay tribute to award-winning composer John Kander and legendary director Harold Prince! Kander will be presented with the Outstanding Contribution to Musical Theater Award while Prince will be honored with the SDC Director Award for Exemplary Collaboration with Choreographers. Rivera, Kander and Prince collaborated on the 1993 Tony-winning Best Musical Kiss of the Spider Woman. In addition to Kander and Prince's honors, the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards will honor dancer/choreographer Carmen De Lavallade with the second annual Lifetime Achievement Award. The 2018 Chita Rivera Awards will be held at NYU's Skirball Center on May 20 at 7:30pm. Nominations will be announced on April 27.

Michael Urie to Return as Host of 2018 Drama Desk Awards
Upcoming Torch Song star and newly anointed Lucille Lortel Award nominee Michael Urie has been announced as host of the 63rd Annual Drama Desk Awards. Urie will emcee the event for the third year in a row. The Drama Desk Awards, an esteemed honor toasting the best of Broadway, off-Broadway and off-off-Broadway, will be presented live from NYC's Town Hall on June 3 at 8:00pm. Nominations will be announced on April 26.

Soundtrack Release Date Set for Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
We're still coming down from Sunday's incredible broadcast of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. Soon we'll be able to listen to the hit performances from the evening when the live broadcast's soundtrack is released this week. We've just learned that the television production's album is to be released digitally on April 6 and on CD on April 27. We can't wait to listen to Sara Bareilles' moving "I Don't Know How to Love Him" and Brandon Victor Dixon's thrilling "Superstar" on repeat.

