Culturalist Challenge! Which Beloved Musical Is Due for a Broadway Return?
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 6, 2018
(Composite by Ryan Casey)

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

It's the most wonderful time of the year! April is a flurry of Broadway openings, red carpets and flashbulbs, and we love every minute of it. Classics like Carousel and My Fair Lady have got audiences excited to get to the theater this season. In honor of these highly anticipated Great White Way returns, we want to know: which beloved musical that hasn't graced the Broadway stage in more than ten years should make a comeback? Broadway.com Content Producer Matt Rodin kicked off this challenge with his top 10. Now it's your turn!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

