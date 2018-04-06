Former Young Vic Artistic Director David Lan to Receive Special Olivier Award

Former artistic director of the Young Vic, director and playwright David Lan will be presented a special award at the 2018 Oliviers on April 8 at London's Royal Albert Hall. The award will be presented in recognition of Lan's outstanding contribution in leading the Young Vic since 2000, his work within the local community around the theater and his commitment to internationalism and diversity.



Lan stepped down as artistic director of the Young Vic earlier this year after leading the esteemed company for almost two decades. Over the course of his tenure, the Young Vic's reputation has grown to become one of the most admired theaters in the world. Many Young Vic productions have gone on to great success in the West End and on Broadway, and in other theaters around the world. The Young Vic won eleven Olivier Awards under Lan's tenure.



Past recipients of the Oliviers' Special Award include Kenneth Branagh, Stephen Sondheim, Judi Dench and Ian McKellen.