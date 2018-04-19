My Fair Lady, Starring Lauren Ambrose, Officially Opens on Broadway

Broadway's highly anticipated new production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady officially opens at Lincoln Center Theater's Vivian Beaumont Theater on April 19. Tony winner Bartlett Sher directs and Tony winner Christopher Gattelli choreographs the revival, which began previews on March 15. Emmy nominee Lauren Ambrose stars in the iconic role of Eliza Doolittle.



Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion, My Fair Lady features a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe. The show boasts classic songs like "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Get Me to the Church on Time," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," "On the Street Where You Live," "The Rain in Spain" and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face."



Joining Ambrose in the principal cast are Harry Hadden-Paton making his New York stage debut as Henry Higgins, two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz as Alfred P. Doolittle, Tony winner Diana Rigg as Mrs. Higgins, Allan Corduner as Colonel Pickering, Linda Mugleston as Mrs. Pearce, Jordan Donica as Freddy Eynsford-Hill and Manu Narayan as Zoltan Karpathy.



To celebrate the new revival, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait of the company serving up a fresh take on a musical classic.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.