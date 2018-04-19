Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

My Fair Lady, Starring Lauren Ambrose, Officially Opens on Broadway
Broadway Ink
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 19, 2018
© Justin "Squigs" Robertson

Broadway's highly anticipated new production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady officially opens at Lincoln Center Theater's Vivian Beaumont Theater on April 19. Tony winner Bartlett Sher directs and Tony winner Christopher Gattelli choreographs the revival, which began previews on March 15. Emmy nominee Lauren Ambrose stars in the iconic role of Eliza Doolittle.

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion, My Fair Lady features a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe. The show boasts classic songs like "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Get Me to the Church on Time," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," "On the Street Where You Live," "The Rain in Spain" and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face." 

Joining Ambrose in the principal cast are Harry Hadden-Paton making his New York stage debut as Henry Higgins, two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz as Alfred P. Doolittle, Tony winner Diana Rigg as Mrs. Higgins, Allan Corduner as Colonel Pickering, Linda Mugleston as Mrs. Pearce, Jordan Donica as Freddy Eynsford-Hill and Manu Narayan as Zoltan Karpathy.

To celebrate the new revival, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait of the company serving up a fresh take on a musical classic.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

My Fair Lady

Lerner and Loewe's classic musical returns to Broadway.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. 2018 Drama League Awards: The Band's Visit, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child & More Score Nominations
  2. Jim Henson's Labyrinth Is Being Made into a Stage Musical
  3. Sara Bareilles & Josh Groban Will Host 2018 Tony Awards
  4. Carrie on the CW! Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Casey Cott on Bringing the Cult Musical to Riverdale
  5. Octopus Obsession, Feeling Moxy and More Things We Learned from The Band's Visit Star Katrina Lenk on Show People

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Frozen Aladdin The Book of Mormon Mean Girls School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Waitress Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers