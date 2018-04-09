Odds & Ends: Brandon Uranowitz, Margo Seibert to Celebrate Lynn Ahrens in Concert & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Brandon Uranowitz & More to Celebrate Lynn Ahrens in Concert

A slew of Broadway veterans will come together to sing from the musicals of book writer and lyricist Lynn Ahrens in the latest from the Lyrics & Lyricists series at the 92nd Street Y. Directed by Broadway alum Jason Danieley, the event will take place over five performances from May 5-7. The cast will include two-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Falsettos), Nikki Renée Daniels (The Book of Mormon), David Harris (Ragtime), Margo Seibert (Rocky) and Alton Fitzgerald White (The Lion King). Currently represented on Broadway by Anastasia and Once On This Island, Ahrens' other musicals (with collaborator Stephen Flaherty) include Ragtime, Rocky, Little Dancer, Seussical, My Favorite Year, Dessa Rose, The Glorious Ones and A Man of No Importance.



Mozart in the Jungle, Starring Bernadette Peters, Is Canceled After Four Seasons

Amazon's Golden Globe-nominated series Mozart in the Jungle will end after four seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Co-created by Tony-nominated director Alex Timbers, the cast of the symphony-centric series includes two-time Tony-winning Hello, Dolly! star Bernadette Peters. The series' fourth season launched in full on Amazon in February.



Hand to God Scribe Robert Askins to Debut New Play in Houston

Robert Askins, the Tony-nommed playwright who wowed audiences with his Broadway-debut work Hand to God, will offer up the world premiere play The Carpenter as part of the 2018-2019 season at Houston's Alley Theatre. The Carpenter centers on Dan, a self-made man from blue-collar Houston who starts to get cold feet as his wedding day approaches. The Carpenter will run at the Alley's Hubbard Theatre from January 18-February 10, 2019. A creative team for the production will be announced at a later date.



Cheyenne Jackson & More Will Return for Season Eight of American Horror Story

American Horror Story creator (and The Boys in the Band producer) Ryan Murphy has confirmed casting for season eight of the hit FX series, according to Variety. In addition to Emmy-winning Broadway vet Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates and Joan Collins, the eighth season will include Broadway veteran Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Adina Porter and Leslie Grossman. A debut date for season eight will be announced at a later time.