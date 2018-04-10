Anika Noni Rose to Make Stage Musical Return in Carmen Jones

Tony winner Anika Noni Rose will return to the stage this spring in a new production of Carmen Jones, a 1943 musical featuring book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and music by Georges Bizet. Tony winner John Doyle will direct the first major New York revival of the musical, scheduled to begin previews on June 8 with an opening set for June 27 at off-Broadway's Classic Stage Company, where Doyle is artistic director.



Anika Noni Rose is a Tony winner for Caroline, or Change who has also been seen on Broadway in A Raisin in the Sun, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and Footloose. Her screen credits include Dreamgirls, Roots and For Justice.



Set in the South as World War II rages overseas, Carmen Jones tells the story of a tempestuous parachute factory worker (Rose) who ignites her own battle in a tragic love triangle with an airman and a prizefighter (to be played by Husky Miller). Adapted from Bizet’s legendary opera Carmen, Hammerstein shifted the story from Spain to World War II America, featuring an all African-American cast.



Joining Rose in the title role and Miller as David Aron Damane will be Erica Dorfler as Myrt, Andrea Jones-Sojola as Sally, Justin Keyes as Rum, Lindsay Roberts as Cindy Lou, Soara-Joye Ross as Frankie, Lawrence E. Street as Dink and Tramell Tillman as Sergeant Brown. Casting for the role of the airman, Joe, will be announced at a later date.



Carmen Jones will feature scenic design by Tony winner Scott Pask, costume design by Tony winner Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Adam Honoré and sound by Dan Moses Shreier. Carmen Jones will play a limited engagement through July 29.