Odds & Ends: Marin Mazzie & Jason Danieley to Play New Concert Engagement & More

Marin Mazzie & Jason Danieley to Play New Concert Engagement

Following their highly acclaimed joint cabaret show Broadway & Beyond, married stars Marin Mazzie (The King and I) and Jason Danieley (Pretty Woman: The Musical) have announced a return concert engagement at Feinstein's/54 Below. The cabaret, titled Marin Mazzie & Jason Danieley: Heart to Heart, will play a five-performance run at the midtown cabaret venue from June 11-13 and June 15-16, at 7:00pm each night. The couple is expected deliver tunes including “My Heart Stood Still,” “Be Careful It’s My Heart,” “You Gotta Have Heart” and “With a Song In My Heart.” Mazzie and Danieley will be accompanied by a trio of musicians led by Joseph Thalken.



Jane Krakowski & Tituss Burgess to Announce 2018 Drama Desk Award Nominations

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt stars and Broadway veterans Jane Krakowski and Tituss Burgess will team up to announce nominees for the 63rd Annual Drama Desk Awards. The announcement will take place at Feinstein's/54 Below on April 26 at 10:00am. The Drama Desk Awards, honoring the best in Broadway, off-Broadway and off-off-Broadway, will take place at NYC's Town Hall on June 3 at 8:00pm. Upcoming Torch Song star Michael Urie will serve as the evening's host.



Full Lineup Announced for 54 Sings Sara Bareilles

A final trio of stars have been announced for 54 Sings Sara Bareilles, a one-night concert featuring the music of the Grammy-nominated songwriter of Waitress. The highly anticipated concert will take place on April 25 at 9:30pm. Newly announced performers include Tyler Hardwick (Once On This Island), Jessie Hooker-Bailey (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and Deborah S. Craig (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee). They join previously announced stars Kara Lindsay (Wicked), Morgan Marcell (Hamilton), Daniel Quadrino (Wicked), Jeff Heimbrock (Wicked), Krystina Alabado (American Psycho), Kaitlyn Davis (The Phantom of the Opera), Nicholas Barasch (She Loves Me), Alexis Field (50 Shades! The Musical), Peter LaPrade (The Lightning Thief), April Lavalle (Seussical), Jennafer Newberry (Freaky Friday) and Sally Eidman. 54 Sings Sara Bareilles will be music-directed by Eric Sorrels and directed by Ashlee Latimer.