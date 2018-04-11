Odds & Ends: Kenny Leon & Chita Rivera to Be Honored by the Actors Fund & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Kenny Leon & Chita Rivera to Be Honored by the Actors Fund

The Actors Fund has announced a talented foursome of honorees who will be hat-tipped at the human services organization's 2018 gala. The Actors Fund's Medal of Honor will be presented to Tony-winning director Kenny Leon (Children of a Lesser God), two-time Tony-winning actress Chita Rivera, Oscar-winning filmmaker Warren Beatty and Oscar-nominated actress Uma Thurman, who made her Broadway debut this season in The Parisian Woman. The Actors Fund's 2018 gala will take place at the Marriott Marquis Hotel on May 14 at 6:00pm.



Dance a Little Closer Originals to Toast Charles Strouse's 90th Birthday in Concert

Tony winner Len Cariou and Liz Robertson, stars of the original Broadway production of the 1983 Charles Strouse/Alan Jay Lerner musical Dance a Little Closer, will appear in a one-night concert of the infamous tuner at the Green Room 42 on April 16 at 7:00pm. Presented in honor of composer Strouse's 90th birthday, the stars will perform the songs they originated in the legendary Broadway show, which closed on opening night. The company will also feature original cast member Cheryl Howard, along with Julia Knitel, Michael Osso, Ed Dixon, Thomas Dieter, Janet Fanale, Kimberly Faye Greenberg, Christine Knitel, Eric Knitel, Stearns Matthews, Paul Thomas Ryan and Kenneth Tigar. The concert will be directed by Steven Carl McCasland and music-directed by James Horan.



Playwrights Horizons to Pay Tribute to Frozen Songwriters

Off-Broadway's Playwrights Horizons has announced Oscar-winning Frozen composer/lyricists Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez as the company's 2018 gala honorees. The event will be held at 583 Park Avenue on May 7 at 6:00pm. In addition to their work on this season's Disney musical Frozen, Robert Lopez is known for his tuners Avenue Q and The Book of Mormon, both of which earned him Tony Awards. Kristen Anderson-Lopez made Broadway history with her musical In Transit, which became the first all a cappella musical to run on the Great White Way.



Spamilton Alum to Unearth Liza Minnelli's Legendary 1979 Carnegie Hall Concert in Liza '79

Off-Broadway alum Larry Owens (Spamilton) will return to the stage in Liza '79, a new immersive concert re-creating Liza Minnelli’s iconic 1979 Carnegie Hall engagement. Conceived by Ben Rimalower (Patti Issues), the show will play Joe's Pub for five performances on June 11, 17, 18, 24 and July 2 at 9:30pm. Liza '79 will utilize the theatrical concert format that Rimalower executed for the hit 2006 solo show Leslie Kritzer Is Patti LuPone at Les Mouches. Liza '79 will feature music direction and arrangements by Matt Aument and choreography by Jason Wise.