Carousel is officially open on Broadway! The revival of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, directed by Jack O'Brien, opened at the Imperial Theatre on April 12. Stars Joshua Henry, Jessie Mueller, Renée Fleming, Lindsay Mendez and the entire company took the stage for the final bow. Check out the gorgeous curtain call photos from the big night, and be sure to catch this new take on the classic musical!

Carousel's Joshua Henry, Renée Fleming and Lindsay Mendez are all smiles on opening night.