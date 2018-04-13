Additional Casting Announced for Tracy Letts' Mary Page Marlowe Off-Broadway

Additional casting has been announced for the upcoming New York premiere production of Tony and Pulitzer winner Tracy Letts' Mary Page Marlowe. Lila Neugebauer directs the play, slated to begin previews on June 19 at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theatre with opening night set for on July 12.



Joining the previously announced Blair Brown, Emma Geer, Tatiana Maslany and Susan Pourfar in portraying the title character at different points in her life will be Mia Sinclair Jenness and Kellie Overbey. The cast is rounded out by Grace Gummer, Kayli Carter, Audrey Corsa, Marcia DeBonis, Ryan Foust, Tess Frazer, Brian Kerwin, Maria Elena Ramirez, Elliot Villar and Gary Wilmes.



Mary Page Marlowe centers on a seemingly ordinary accountant from Ohio who has experienced pain and joy, success and failure.