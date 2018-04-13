Carousel Stars Jessie Mueller, Joshua Henry & More Take a Spin in the Broadway.com Portrait Booth

Carousel, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic musical about a doomed romance between a carnival worker and the young mill girl he sweeps off her feet, is back with a starry new production at Broadway's Imperial Theatre. At the show’s opening night bash on April 12 at Cipriani 25 Broadway, stars Joshua Henry, Jessie Mueller, Lindsay Mendez, Renée Fleming and more basked in the colored lights of our photo portrait booth for these stunning, exclusive shots. Click through the gorgeous gallery!

Lindsay Mendez & Jessie Mueller

Director Jack O'Brien

Joshua Henry plays Billy Bigelow

Renée Fleming plays Nettie Fowler