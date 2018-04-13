Broadway BUZZ

Jessie Mueller & Joshua Henry
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Carousel Stars Jessie Mueller, Joshua Henry & More Take a Spin in the Broadway.com Portrait Booth
Photo Feature
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 13, 2018

Carousel, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic musical about a doomed romance between a carnival worker and the young mill girl he sweeps off her feet, is back with a starry new production at Broadway's Imperial Theatre. At the show’s opening night bash on April 12 at Cipriani 25 Broadway, stars Joshua Henry, Jessie Mueller, Lindsay Mendez, Renée Fleming and more basked in the colored lights of our photo portrait booth for these stunning, exclusive shots. Click through the gorgeous gallery!

Lindsay Mendez & Jessie Mueller
Director Jack O'Brien
Joshua Henry plays Billy Bigelow
Renée Fleming plays Nettie Fowler
Jessie Mueller plays Julie Jordan
View the Gallery Here

Carousel

Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic returns to Broadway starring Jessie Mueller and Joshua Henry.
