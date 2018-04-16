Broadway BUZZ

Watch the Stars of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Sing Out on Today
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 16, 2018

They work hard for the money! The super talents at the center of the new bio show Summer: The Donna Summer Musical are currently showing off their vocal prowess eight times a week at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. The show's leads—Tony winner LaChanze, A Bronx Tale alum Ariana DeBose and newcomer Storm Lever—all of whom portray Summer—paid a visit to Today on April 16 to sing a pair of hit numbers from the Donna Summer catalogue. Watch the dynamic trio below and make plans soon to watch Summer's powerful life story unfold on Broadway.

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

A new musical telling the story of the legendary Donna Summer.
