Odds & Ends: Watch John Mulaney & the Cast of SNL Offer Up a Perfect Les Miz Parody & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today and this weekend.



Watch John Mulaney & the Cast of Saturday Night Live Offer Up a Perfect Les Miz Parody

John Mulaney may only have one main-stem credit to his name, but the Oh, Hello alum clearly has Broadway in his blood. The talented comedian thrilled theater fans during his Saturday Night Live hosting gig on April 14 with a fresh take on "One Day More" from Les Misérables. Watch Mulaney and the SNL cast below and cross your fingers that Mulaney returns to Broadway soon...this time in a musical.







James Corden's Comedy Pilot The Wrong Mans to Be Produced by Showtime

Showtime has signed on to produce the half-hour comedy pilot The Wrong Mans, co-created by Tony winner and late-night-talk-show host James Corden, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Co-developed by Corden and Matthew Baynton and based on the duo's hit BBC's series, The Wrong Mans follows two office workers whose lives are turned upside down by an unexpected phone call. Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) will star alongside another actor to be announced.



Jennifer Simard to Make Solo Concert Debut

Multi-talented Tony nominee and upcoming Annie showstopper Jennifer Simard will sing tunes of her favorite artists in the debut solo concert Stigma, scheduled to appear at The Green Room 42 in NYC this fall. Thomas Caruso will direct the concert, slated to take place on September 9 at 7:00pm. Simard recently concluded a celebrated yearlong run as Ernestina in the Tony-winning Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly! She is a Tony nominee for Disaster! who has also been seen on Broadway in Sister Act, Shrek The Musical and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Stigma will feature musical direction and arrangements by Steve Marzullo. Lael Van Keuren and Maggie McDowell serve as backup vocalists.



Broadway's Rick Faugno to Debut Solo Show Play It Cool This Spring

Broadway alum Rick Faugno has announced the new solo concert Play It Cool, scheduled to play Feinstein's/54 Below on May 17 at 9:30pm. The concert will bring back the essence of Sammy Davis, Jr., with singing, dancing and instrument-playing. Faugno made his Broadway debut at the age of 12 as Will Rogers, Jr. in The Will Rogers Follies. He has since been seen on Broadway in On the Twentieth Century, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Wonderful Town and Conversations With My Father. Faugno has also been seen in touring productions of Fosse, The Boy Friend and Jersey Boys. Play It Cool will feature musical direction by Logan Medland.



Pulitzer Winner Martyna Majok & More to Talk Diversity During Immigrant Heritage Week

Newly anointed Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok is among a talented group of writers who will take part in Staging Our Stories, a free panel discussion slated to take place on April 20 at 1:00pm in the Dramatists Guild of America’s Mary Rodgers Room. Presented as part of Immigrant Heritage Week, the interactive panel discussion with playwrights, composers and lyricists will celebrate diversity in theater. Joining Majok for the discussion will be Tony-nominated Come From Away creators Irene Sankoff and David Hein and writers Papa Jean and Penny Pun. Two-time Tony-winning producer Michael Alden will moderate the discussion.