Original Choir Boy Stars Jeremy Pope, Chuck Cooper & Austin Pendleton to Reprise Performances on Broadway
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 18, 2018
Jeremy Pope & Chuck Cooper in "Choir Boy"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

The highly anticipated Broadway premiere of Tarell Alvin McCraney's 2013 drama Choir Boy will reunite stars of the acclaimed off-Broadway debut production. Jeremy Pope, Tony winner Chuck Cooper and Tony nominee Austin Pendleton will return to the roles of Pharus, Headmaster Marrow and Mr. Pendleton, respectively, for the previously announced transfer, slated to begin previews at the Friedman Theatre on December 27, 2018 with an opening scheduled for January 22, 2019. Original off-Broadway director Trip Cullman will helm the production.

Choir Boy centers on the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys, which for a half a century has been dedicated to the education of strong, ethical black men. One talented student (Pope) has been waiting for years to take his rightful place as the leader of the school's legendary gospel choir. But can he make his way through the hallowed halls of this institution if he sings in his own key?

Choir Boy will mark Moonlight Oscar winner McCraney's Broadway debut. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

