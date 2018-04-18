Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Odds & Ends: Diana DeGarmo & Ace Young to Headline New Musical Hit Her with the Skates & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 18, 2018
Diana DeGarmo & Ace Young
(Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.

Diana DeGarmo & Ace Young to Headline New Musical Hit Her with the Skates
American Idol alums Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young are returning to the stage! The real-life married couple and Broadway Hair vets will appear in the new tuner Hit Her with the Skates, written by newcomers Christine Rea and Rick Briskin and directed by Michael Schiralli. The musical will play at an off-Broadway venue to be announced this fall, with exact dates to come. Hit Her with the Skates follows pop/rockstar Jacqueline Miller, who has a lot to celebrate: she's headlining her first national tour and returning to her hometown to kick off the gala reopening of her beloved Windy City Skates. When complications hit her head on, Jacqueline comes face to face with her 12-year-old self and all the things she learned during the golden age of the roller rink in 1977. Dates, venue and additional casting will be set at a later date.

Lea Michele, Jonathan Groff & Spring Awakening Stars Reunite at Parkland Benefit
Original stars of the Tony-winning musical Spring Awakening delighted a group of theater students at Parkland, Florida's Stoneman Douglas High School this past week. Following the star-packed Parkland benefit, Spring Awakening originals including Michele, Groff, Skylar Astin and Gideon Glick met up with Stoneman Douglas students to chat about their school production of the acclaimed show. "What an honor joining my original Broadway Spring Awakening cast in Florida yesterday to work with some of the Stoneman Douglas students and their castmates on their production of Spring Awakening," Michele wrote on Twitter. Check out a cute photo of the original Spring Awakening stars reuniting below.

Actors' Equity to Retire Term "Gypsy Robe" at End of 2017-2018 Season
Actors' Equity Association has announced that Equity's National Council has voted to retire the name "Gypsy Robe" at the end of this season. While the name will change, the tradition of a chorus member with the most chorus credits putting on the robe and circling the stage three times on opening night will continue. With the current Broadway season nearly at its conclusion, Equity is asking for suggestions for what the robe should be called next season. Among the options are the Baum Bradley Robe, the Legacy Robe, the Chorus Robe, The Robe and the Rose Robe. 

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. 2018 Drama League Awards: The Band's Visit, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child & More Score Nominations
  2. Jim Henson's Labyrinth Is Being Made into a Stage Musical
  3. Sara Bareilles & Josh Groban Will Host 2018 Tony Awards
  4. Carrie on the CW! Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Casey Cott on Bringing the Cult Musical to Riverdale
  5. Octopus Obsession, Feeling Moxy and More Things We Learned from The Band's Visit Star Katrina Lenk on Show People

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Frozen Aladdin The Book of Mormon Mean Girls School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Waitress Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers