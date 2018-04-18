Odds & Ends: Diana DeGarmo & Ace Young to Headline New Musical Hit Her with the Skates & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Diana DeGarmo & Ace Young to Headline New Musical Hit Her with the Skates

American Idol alums Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young are returning to the stage! The real-life married couple and Broadway Hair vets will appear in the new tuner Hit Her with the Skates, written by newcomers Christine Rea and Rick Briskin and directed by Michael Schiralli. The musical will play at an off-Broadway venue to be announced this fall, with exact dates to come. Hit Her with the Skates follows pop/rockstar Jacqueline Miller, who has a lot to celebrate: she's headlining her first national tour and returning to her hometown to kick off the gala reopening of her beloved Windy City Skates. When complications hit her head on, Jacqueline comes face to face with her 12-year-old self and all the things she learned during the golden age of the roller rink in 1977. Dates, venue and additional casting will be set at a later date.



Lea Michele, Jonathan Groff & Spring Awakening Stars Reunite at Parkland Benefit

Original stars of the Tony-winning musical Spring Awakening delighted a group of theater students at Parkland, Florida's Stoneman Douglas High School this past week. Following the star-packed Parkland benefit, Spring Awakening originals including Michele, Groff, Skylar Astin and Gideon Glick met up with Stoneman Douglas students to chat about their school production of the acclaimed show. "What an honor joining my original Broadway Spring Awakening cast in Florida yesterday to work with some of the Stoneman Douglas students and their castmates on their production of Spring Awakening," Michele wrote on Twitter. Check out a cute photo of the original Spring Awakening stars reuniting below.

Spring Awakening original cast. I love you all so much. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CYbiyJQqYT — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) April 18, 2018