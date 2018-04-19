Tony Winner Hugh Jackman Named Among Time 100 Most Influential People

Tony-winning stage-and-screen star Hugh Jackman has made the 2018 Time 100, Time magazine's list of the most influential people in the world. The publication revealed the prestigious group on April 19. Jackman's Oscar-winning Les Misérables colleague Anne Hathaway penned an essay paying tribute to Jackman, pointing out why his contributions continue to make an impact.



"I've never stopped and analyzed why I love Hugh Jackman. For me, it's like loving chocolate or puppies or rainbows: effortless," writes Hathaway. "He is so likable, sometimes we overlook that he is among the finest, most committed actors of his generation."



Jackman earned a Tony Award for his Broadway-debut turn portraying the late, legendary entertainer Peter Allen in The Boy From Oz. He earned an Olivier nomination for his performance as Curly in an acclaimed West End revival of Oklahoma. In addition to Jackman's Oscar-nominated turn as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables, he has been seen on-screen in the Wolverine film series and the recent movie musical The Greatest Showman. Jackman won an Emmy Award as host of the 58th Annual Tony Awards.



Other theater notables on the Time 100 list include Broadway and West End producer Sonia Friedman (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Oscar-winning stage alum Nicole Kidman and Oscar-nominated screenwriter and playwright Greta Gerwig. Check out the full list here.