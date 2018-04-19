Broadway BUZZ

Soak Up Ethan Slater's Perfect Vocals in Brand-New SpongeBob SquarePants Music Video
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 19, 2018

SpongeBob SquarePants has been delighting Broadway audiences since first arriving at the Palace Theatre last fall. At the center of the newly Drama League Award-nominated musical is a star-turn Broadway-debut performance from Ethan Slater, whose take on the show's title role is as endearing as it is goofy. Masterworks Broadway has just released a recording-studio video of Slater delivering the start-of-show anthem "(Just a) Simple Sponge," and we can't stop watching. Give a look at the dynamic young star below and make your way to Broadway's Palace Theatre soon to experience his performance in person.

SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob, Patrick and more hit the stage in this new musical based on the popular cartoon.
