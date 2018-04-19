Soak Up Ethan Slater's Perfect Vocals in Brand-New SpongeBob SquarePants Music Video

SpongeBob SquarePants has been delighting Broadway audiences since first arriving at the Palace Theatre last fall. At the center of the newly Drama League Award-nominated musical is a star-turn Broadway-debut performance from Ethan Slater, whose take on the show's title role is as endearing as it is goofy. Masterworks Broadway has just released a recording-studio video of Slater delivering the start-of-show anthem "(Just a) Simple Sponge," and we can't stop watching. Give a look at the dynamic young star below and make your way to Broadway's Palace Theatre soon to experience his performance in person.



