Odds & Ends: American Theatre Wing to Honor Andrew Lloyd Webber at Annual Gala & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



American Theatre Wing to Honor Andrew Lloyd Webber at Annual Gala

The American Theatre Wing has announced that iconic composer and producer Andrew Lloyd Webber will be the honoree at the organization's annual gala, set to take place on September 24 at Cipriani 42nd Street in NYC. A star-studded musical tribute to Lloyd Webber will toast the multi-Tony winner's unrivaled body of work amassed over five decades. Lloyd Webber is the composer of some of the world’s best-known musicals including Cats, Evita, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, Sunset Boulevard, School of Rock and The Phantom of the Opera, which recently celebrated 30 years on Broadway. A new musical revue titled Unmasked, featuring Lloyd Webber's expansive body of work, will debut at Paper Mill Playhouse this fall.



Tony-Winning Musical Spamalot Will Appear in NYC Concert This Spring

Find your grail! The 2005 Tony-winning musical comedy Monty Python's Spamalot is headed back to town for a pair of concerts at Feinstein's/54 Below on May 6 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. Singing the delightful Tony-nommed score of Eric Idle and John Du Prez will be a talented group of stage vets, including Ryan Andes (Big Fish) taking on the role of King Arthur, with Major Attaway (Aladdin) as Sir Robin, Jim Brochu (Zero Hour) as the Mayor of Finland, Asher Dubin (The Body Politic) as Not Dead Fred, Travis Kent (Disaster!) as Sir Lancelot, Tyler Lenhart (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) as The Minstrel, Brian Charles Rooney (Threepenny Opera) as Prince Herbert, George Salazar (Be More Chill) as Patsy, Tally Sessions (War Paint) as Sir Gallahad, David Staller (Cabaret) as the Historian and Jason "SweetTooth" Williams (Be More Chill) as Sir Bedevere. The actress taking on the role of The Lady of the Lake will be announced at a later date.



Check Out Daveed Diggs in the First Trailer for His New Film Blindspotting

Hamilton original Daveed Diggs is rocking it on the big screen. The Tony winner co-wrote and stars in the upcoming film Blindspotting, about the intersection between race and class in gentrifying Oakland. Get a first look at Diggs alongside co-star Rafael Casal in the film's first trailer below, and be sure to see it in cinemas beginning on July 20.



