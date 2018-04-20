Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Bette Midler Will Return to Hello, Dolly! with David Hyde Pierce & Gavin Creel; Show to Conclude Run
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 20, 2018
Bette Midler in "Hello, Dolly!"
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Call on Dolly! Bette Midler, the megastar who took home a 2017 Tony Award for her turn in the title role of Hello, Dolly!, will return to the Tony-winning revival at the Shubert Theatre on July 17. Midler will be joined by her Tony-nominated leading man David Hyde Pierce, who will again take on the role of Horace on that date. The production has also announced that Gavin Creel will return to his Tony-winning performance as Cornelius on May 8. Current stars Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber will play their final turns in the show on July 15, while Santino Fontana will play his final performance on May 6. Additionally, the hit revival has set a final Broadway performance date of August 25. 

In a statement, Midler said, "I am delighted to return to the scene of one of the greatest experiences of my life, and I know the brilliant Bernadette Peters enjoyed her turn as much as I did. Dolly Levi is one of the most joyful characters in Broadway history, and Bernadette and I were lucky to be able to step into her glorious shoes."

Peters said, "I am forever grateful to Bette for suggesting I step into the role of Dolly Levi. She was right. We both agree it is an amazing, joyful journey for us and the audience. And now I will hand the red dress back to my friend, the magnificent Bette Midler."

Pierce added, "Bette Midler is a crazy woman and I can't wait to get back on stage with her."

Garber said, "Being in this production of Hello, Dolly! with the incomparable Bernadette Peters has been a career highlight for me, a joy and privilege eight times a week."

The current cast of Hello, Dolly! also includes 2017 Tony nominee Kate Baldwin as Irene Molloy, Charlie Stemp as Barnaby Tucker, Molly Griggs as Minnie Fay, Will Burton as Ambrose Kemper, Melanie Moore as Ermengarde, Alli Mauzey as Ernestina and Kevin Ligon as Rudolph. 

Hello, Dolly!

Bernadette Peters returns to Broadway in this musical classic!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Jim Henson's Labyrinth Is Being Made into a Stage Musical
  2. Right This Way! Broadway's Bandstand Will Arrive in Cinemas
  3. 2018 Drama League Awards: The Band's Visit, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child & More Score Nominations
  4. Acclaimed Musical Hadestown to Play Broadway in 2019; London Run Announced
  5. Sara Bareilles & Josh Groban Will Host 2018 Tony Awards

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Frozen Aladdin The Book of Mormon Mean Girls School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Waitress Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers