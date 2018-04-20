Bette Midler Will Return to Hello, Dolly! with David Hyde Pierce & Gavin Creel; Show to Conclude Run

Call on Dolly! Bette Midler, the megastar who took home a 2017 Tony Award for her turn in the title role of Hello, Dolly!, will return to the Tony-winning revival at the Shubert Theatre on July 17. Midler will be joined by her Tony-nominated leading man David Hyde Pierce, who will again take on the role of Horace on that date. The production has also announced that Gavin Creel will return to his Tony-winning performance as Cornelius on May 8. Current stars Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber will play their final turns in the show on July 15, while Santino Fontana will play his final performance on May 6. Additionally, the hit revival has set a final Broadway performance date of August 25.



In a statement, Midler said, "I am delighted to return to the scene of one of the greatest experiences of my life, and I know the brilliant Bernadette Peters enjoyed her turn as much as I did. Dolly Levi is one of the most joyful characters in Broadway history, and Bernadette and I were lucky to be able to step into her glorious shoes."



Peters said, "I am forever grateful to Bette for suggesting I step into the role of Dolly Levi. She was right. We both agree it is an amazing, joyful journey for us and the audience. And now I will hand the red dress back to my friend, the magnificent Bette Midler."



Pierce added, "Bette Midler is a crazy woman and I can't wait to get back on stage with her."



Garber said, "Being in this production of Hello, Dolly! with the incomparable Bernadette Peters has been a career highlight for me, a joy and privilege eight times a week."



The current cast of Hello, Dolly! also includes 2017 Tony nominee Kate Baldwin as Irene Molloy, Charlie Stemp as Barnaby Tucker, Molly Griggs as Minnie Fay, Will Burton as Ambrose Kemper, Melanie Moore as Ermengarde, Alli Mauzey as Ernestina and Kevin Ligon as Rudolph.