Barrett Wilbert Weed
(Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
Watch Mean Girls Star Barrett Wilbert Weed Sing 'I'd Rather Be Me' on The Tonight Show
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 20, 2018

Tina Fey's Mean Girls musical might have just recently opened on Broadway, but the show is already a bonafide hit. Fey joined scene-stealing star Barrett Wilbert Weed, who plays Janis Sarkisian, for a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 19 to give TV viewers an inside look at the musical comedy. Weed offered up a rocking performance of the lively number "I'd Rather Be Me" to the thrill of the studio audience. Watch Weed's impeccable turn and hear from book writer Fey below, then make plans soon to experience Mean Girls live.

Mean Girls

Tina Fey’s fetch movie is, like, coming to Broadway
