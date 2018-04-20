Broadway BUZZ

Josh Stamberg to Star as Arthur Miller in Bio-Play Fall at Huntington Theatre Company
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 20, 2018
Josh Stamberg
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Huntington Theatre Company has announced casting for the Boston premiere of Fall, a play by journalist Bernard Weinraub about the life of iconic playwright Arthur Miller. The company will be led by stage alum and screen star Josh Stamberg (The Affair), who will portray Miller. Huntington Artistic Director Peter DuBois will direct Fall, slated to run at the company's South End/Calderwood Pavilion from May 18 through June 16.

In an exclusive statement, Stamberg said, "I'm humbled and grateful to have the opportunity to play this icon of the American theater at the Huntington, especially with the forceful creative team of Bernie, Peter and this cast."

Stamberg has been seen off-Broadway in Distracted, An Adult Evening of Shel Silverstein and The Water Engine/Mr. Happiness. His screen credits include The Affair, Parenthood and Nashville.

Fall tells the true story of Arthur Miller's secret son, Daniel, with his third wife, Inge Morath. Born with Down syndrome, Daniel was institutionalized and his existence was never acknowledged by his parents.

Joining Stamberg in the cast of Fall will be Joanne Kelly (The House of Yes) as Inge Morath, Joanna Glushak (War Paint) as Dr. Wise, Nolan James Tierce (Harvey) as Daniel and John Hickok (Little Women) as Robert Whitehead.

Miller was perhaps the most celebrated American playwright of the twentieth century, with masterful plays including Death of a Salesman, All My Sons, A View from the Bridge, The Price, After the Fall and The Crucible. His many honors included four Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Miller died in 2005.

