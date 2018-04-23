Cheap Trick Frontman Robin Zander Makes Broadway Debut in Rocktopia

Multi-platinum music star Robin Zander, lead singer of Cheap Trick, makes his Broadway debut as a special-guest vocalist in Rocktopia beginning on April 23. Zander kicks off the final week of the concert show, which will play its final performance on April 29.



Zander and Cheap Trick first hit the music scene in 1974 with their unique blend of punk, pop and metal—a sound which catapulted the band to international stardom with such hits as “I Want You to Want Me,” “Surrender” and “Dream Police.” Forty years and 25 albums later, Zander is still widely considered one of the greatest rock voices of all time, and in 2016 the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.



Zander joins a Rocktopia company that includes co-creator Rob Evan (Les Misérables), Chloe Lowery (Yanni’s Voices), Tony Vincent (American Idiot), Kimberly Nichole (The Voice) and Alyson Cambridge (Show Boat).



A concert event that fuses the most iconic 20th-century rock with world-renowned classical masterpieces, Rocktopia features the works of musical innovators across centuries—including Journey, Mozart, Queen, Beethoven, Aerosmith, Handel, Led Zeppelin, Tchaikovsky, U2, Copland, Heart, Puccini, The Who and more—performed by an elite lineup of vocalists, a five-piece rock band, a 40-person choir and a 20-piece orchestra.