Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Cheap Trick Frontman Robin Zander Makes Broadway Debut in Rocktopia
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 23, 2018
Robin Zander
(Photo: Vivacity Media Group)

Multi-platinum music star Robin Zander, lead singer of Cheap Trick, makes his Broadway debut as a special-guest vocalist in Rocktopia beginning on April 23. Zander kicks off the final week of the concert show, which will play its final performance on April 29.

Zander and Cheap Trick first hit the music scene in 1974 with their unique blend of punk, pop and metal—a sound which catapulted the band to international stardom with such hits as “I Want You to Want Me,” “Surrender” and “Dream Police.” Forty years and 25 albums later, Zander is still widely considered one of the greatest rock voices of all time, and in 2016 the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Zander joins a Rocktopia company that includes co-creator Rob Evan (Les Misérables), Chloe Lowery (Yanni’s Voices), Tony Vincent (American Idiot), Kimberly Nichole (The Voice) and Alyson Cambridge (Show Boat).

A concert event that fuses the most iconic 20th-century rock with world-renowned classical masterpieces, Rocktopia features the works of musical innovators across centuries—including Journey, Mozart, Queen, Beethoven, Aerosmith, Handel, Led Zeppelin, Tchaikovsky, U2, Copland, Heart, Puccini, The Who and more—performed by an elite lineup of vocalists, a five-piece rock band, a 40-person choir and a 20-piece orchestra.

Rocktopia

A rule-busting multimedia extravaganza!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Bette Midler Will Return to Hello, Dolly! with David Hyde Pierce & Gavin Creel; Show to Conclude Run
  2. Jim Henson's Labyrinth Is Being Made into a Stage Musical
  3. Watch Mean Girls Star Barrett Wilbert Weed Sing 'I'd Rather Be Me' on The Tonight Show
  4. Carousel Star Joshua Henry Is a Total Jessie Mueller Fanboy, Has Music Man Dreams & More Takeaways from Show People
  5. Anastasia’s Zach Adkins Talks Taking a Gamble on Theater & Antoni from Queer Eye

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Frozen Aladdin The Book of Mormon Mean Girls School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Waitress Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers