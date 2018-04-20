Mark Ballas, Bobby Conte Thornton & More Will 'Walk Like a Man' in Jersey Boys at the Muny

The Muny's upcoming centennial-season production of Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys has found its Four Seasons! Mark Ballas, Nicolas Dromard and Keith Hines—alums of Broadway's Jersey Boys—will appear as Frankie Valli, Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi, respectively, alongside A Bronx Tale breakout star Bobby Conte Thornton as Bob Gaudio. Jersey Boys will be directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes with music direction by Rick Bertone. The production will run at the St. Louis outdoor venue from July 9-16.



“This is an absolutely sensational quartet,” said Muny artistic director and executive producer Mike Isaacson. “We’re so honored to have this show for our 100th, and I can’t wait to see these four bring the magic and truth of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to The Muny.”



Jersey Boys is a musical biography of music group the Four Seasons—the rise, the tough times and personal clashes, and the ultimate triumph of a group of friends whose music became symbolic of a generation. The show features a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe.