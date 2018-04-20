Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Mark Ballas, Bobby Conte Thornton & More Will 'Walk Like a Man' in Jersey Boys at the Muny
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 20, 2018
Mark Ballas in "Jersey Boys" on Broadway
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

The Muny's upcoming centennial-season production of Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys has found its Four Seasons! Mark Ballas, Nicolas Dromard and Keith Hines—alums of Broadway's Jersey Boys—will appear as Frankie Valli, Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi, respectively, alongside A Bronx Tale breakout star Bobby Conte Thornton as Bob Gaudio. Jersey Boys will be directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes with music direction by Rick Bertone. The production will run at the St. Louis outdoor venue from July 9-16.

“This is an absolutely sensational quartet,” said Muny artistic director and executive producer Mike Isaacson. “We’re so honored to have this show for our 100th, and I can’t wait to see these four bring the magic and truth of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to The Muny.”

Jersey Boys is a musical biography of music group the Four Seasons—the rise, the tough times and personal clashes, and the ultimate triumph of a group of friends whose music became symbolic of a generation. The show features a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Bette Midler Will Return to Hello, Dolly! with David Hyde Pierce & Gavin Creel; Show to Conclude Run
  2. Jim Henson's Labyrinth Is Being Made into a Stage Musical
  3. Watch Mean Girls Star Barrett Wilbert Weed Sing 'I'd Rather Be Me' on The Tonight Show
  4. Carousel Star Joshua Henry Is a Total Jessie Mueller Fanboy, Has Music Man Dreams & More Takeaways from Show People
  5. Anastasia’s Zach Adkins Talks Taking a Gamble on Theater & Antoni from Queer Eye

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Frozen Aladdin The Book of Mormon Mean Girls School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Waitress Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers