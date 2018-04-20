Odds & Ends: Sutton Foster's New Album Take Me to the World Sets Release Date & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Release Date Set for Sutton Foster's New Album

The countdown begins! Ghostlight Records has set a release date for two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster's new album Take Me to the World. The long-awaited third album from the Broadway favorite will be available on physical, digital and streaming formats on June 1. Take Me to the World takes listeners on Foster's personal journey inspired by the birth of her daughter. The album features Foster's take on classic musical-theater songs written by Stephen Sondheim, Cole Porter and Kander & Ebb, as well as pop songwriters such as Paul Simon and James Taylor. Take Me to the World is being released in conjunction with the fifth season of the beloved TV Land series Younger, starring Foster, which returns on June 5.



Mean Girls' Kyle Selig & More Sign On for ASTEP Gala

Kyle Selig, the leading man of Broadway's new hit musical Mean Girls, is among a group of stars newly announced to take part in the 2018 gala for ASTEP (Artists Striving to End Poverty). The event is scheduled to take place at Feinstein's/54 Below on April 23 at 8:00pm. Other newly announced performers include Joel Perez (Fun Home), Noah Ricketts (Frozen) and Carrie Manalakos (Mamma Mia!). They join the previously announced two-time Tony winner Andrea Martin (Noises Off), two-time Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!), two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes (Bandstand), Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls), Grey Henson (Mean Girls), Sean Green Jr. (Hamilton), Jessica Vosk (Fiddler on the Roof) and Georgia Stitt (Snow Child). ASTEP founder Mary-Mitchell Campbell will serve as the evening's director.



Laura Benanti to Honor Sheldon Harnick at New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players Gala

Tony winner Laura Benanti will pay tribute to lyricist Sheldon Harnick with a performance at the 2018 gala for the New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players. Harnick will receive the first Albert Bergeret Living Legacy of Gilbert & Sullivan Award at the event, set to be held at NYC's Players Club on May 2 at 6:00pm. Harnick's expansive body of work includes the musicals She Loves Me (in which Benanti starred), Fiddler on the Roof, Cyrano—The Musical, The Apple Tree, Fiorello! and The Rothschilds.



Check Out Michael C. Hall in the First Trailer for Safe

Broadway veteran and Golden Globe winner Michael C. Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Dexter) is returning to the small screen in Netflix's new crime series Safe, based on the best-selling thriller by author Harlan Coben. Safe follows widowed surgeon Tom Delaney (Hall), who begins unearthing dark secrets about the people closest to him following the disappearance of his daughter. Give a look at the series' first trailer below and start watching in full when Safe premieres on May 10.



