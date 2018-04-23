Broadway BUZZ

Lin-Manuel Miranda Awarded Actors' Equity's 2018 Rosetta LeNoire Award
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 23, 2018
Lin-Manuel Miranda
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda has been named the recipient of Actors' Equity's 2018 Rosetta LeNoire Award. Presented by Equity's National Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Committee, the award honors an individual, theater or producing organization with an exemplary record in the hiring or promotion of people of color, women and actors with disabilities through diverse and inclusive casting. Miranda was presented with the award by EEO Chair Christine Toy Johnson at Equity's office on April 23.

Miranda won a pair of Tony Awards as book writer and composer/lyricist of Hamilton. He first burst onto the Broadway scene as star and Tony-winning songwriter of In the Heights. Miranda's other stage-writing and acting credits include Bring It On The Musical, West Side Story, Tick, Tick...BOOM! and Merrily We Roll Along. He is slated to appear in the upcoming feature film Mary Poppins Returns.

Actors’ Equity Association, founded in 1913, is the labor union for professional stage actors and stage managers. The union represents more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers.

Actors' Equity President Kate Shindle, Lin-Manuel Miranda & Equity's National Equal Employment Opportunity Chair Christine Toy Johnson
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
