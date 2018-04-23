Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Jessie Mueller & Joshua Henry in "Carousel"
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
Broadway Grosses: Audiences Flock to New Revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 23, 2018

The sweeping new production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's iconic musical Carousel is clearly leaving an impression on theatergoers. The talent-packed revival, starring Tony winner Jessie Mueller, Tony nominee Joshua Henry and opera legend Renée Fleming, looks likely to reach hit status as proven by box-office receipts this past week. The new staging took in a strong gross of $1,282,413.26, up $227,713.38 from the week prior, nearly packing the Imperial Theatre to capacity. With summer tourist season approaching, now couldn't be a better time to make plans to experience the beloved show in person.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending April 22:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,081,677.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,117,628.00)
3. Springsteen on Broadway ($1,925,155.00)*
4. Wicked ($1,798,728.00)
5. Frozen ($1,774,655.00)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Once On This Island ($474,934.10)
4. Children of a Lesser God ($354,179.80)
3. Travesties ($319,321.20)
2. The Play That Goes Wrong ($316,767.00)
1. Saint Joan ($219,104.60)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.27%)
2. Come From Away (101.88%)
3. Hamilton (101.78%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen  (101.46%)
5. Mean Girls (100.93%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Children of a Lesser God (75.86%)
4. SpongeBob SquarePants (74.43%)
3. The Play That Goes Wrong (74.17%)
2. Rocktopia (73.02%)
1. Escape to Margaritaville (60.39%)

*Number based on four performances
Source: The Broadway League

Carousel

Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic returns to Broadway starring Jessie Mueller and Joshua Henry.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. No More Tears: Donna Summer Gets the Broadway Bio-Musical She Dreamt Of, With Three Diva Stars
  2. Lauren Ambrose & the Cast of My Fair Lady Pose for Loverly Portraits on Opening Night
  3. Watch Mean Girls Star Barrett Wilbert Weed Sing 'I'd Rather Be Me' on The Tonight Show
  4. Carousel Star Joshua Henry Is a Total Jessie Mueller Fanboy, Has Music Man Dreams & More Takeaways from Show People
  5. Anastasia’s Zach Adkins Talks Taking a Gamble on Theater & Antoni from Queer Eye

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Frozen The Book of Mormon Aladdin Mean Girls Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Kinky Boots All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers