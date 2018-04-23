Broadway Grosses: Audiences Flock to New Revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

The sweeping new production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's iconic musical Carousel is clearly leaving an impression on theatergoers. The talent-packed revival, starring Tony winner Jessie Mueller, Tony nominee Joshua Henry and opera legend Renée Fleming, looks likely to reach hit status as proven by box-office receipts this past week. The new staging took in a strong gross of $1,282,413.26, up $227,713.38 from the week prior, nearly packing the Imperial Theatre to capacity. With summer tourist season approaching, now couldn't be a better time to make plans to experience the beloved show in person.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending April 22:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,081,677.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,117,628.00)
3. Springsteen on Broadway ($1,925,155.00)*
4. Wicked ($1,798,728.00)
5. Frozen ($1,774,655.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Once On This Island ($474,934.10)
4. Children of a Lesser God ($354,179.80)
3. Travesties ($319,321.20)
2. The Play That Goes Wrong ($316,767.00)
1. Saint Joan ($219,104.60)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.27%)
2. Come From Away (101.88%)
3. Hamilton (101.78%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.46%)
5. Mean Girls (100.93%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Children of a Lesser God (75.86%)
4. SpongeBob SquarePants (74.43%)
3. The Play That Goes Wrong (74.17%)
2. Rocktopia (73.02%)
1. Escape to Margaritaville (60.39%)
*Number based on four performances
