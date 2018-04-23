Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Paul Thornley, Noma Dumezweni & Jamie Parker
(Photos: Caitlin McNaney)
Mischief Managed! Exclusive Portraits of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Stars on Opening Night
Photo Feature
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 23, 2018

We solemnly swear you're going to love these bloody brilliant photos! Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the epic two-parter that catches up with J.K. Rowling's beloved characters as adults, opened at Broadway's Lyric Theatre on April 22. Stars Jamie Parker, Noma Dumezweni and Paul Thornley, who play the golden trio of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, as well as the rest of tthe show's stars posed for some incredible shots in our photo portrait booth. Click through the exclusive gallery, catch the play for yourself and be sure to keep the secrets!

Sam Clemmett and Anthony Boyle play Albus Potter and Scorpius Malfoy
Poppy Miller plays Ginny Weasley
Alex Price plays Draco Malfoy
Playwright Jack Thorne
Jessie Fisher
Paul Thornley plays Ron Weasley
Noma Dumezweni plays Hermione Granger
Jamie Parker plays Harry Potter
View the Gallery Here

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

The eighth story in the Harry Potter series arrives on Broadway!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Mischief Managed! Exclusive Portraits of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Stars on Opening Night
  2. The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park Sets Casting for Othello & Twelfth Night
  3. No More Tears: Donna Summer Gets the Broadway Bio-Musical She Dreamt Of, With Three Diva Stars
  4. Lauren Ambrose & the Cast of My Fair Lady Pose for Loverly Portraits on Opening Night
  5. Bette Midler Will Return to Hello, Dolly! with David Hyde Pierce & Gavin Creel; Show to Conclude Run

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Frozen The Book of Mormon Aladdin Mean Girls Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Kinky Boots All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers