John Kander, Susan Stroman & David Thompson
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
John Kander & David Thompson's The Beast in the Jungle Extends Off-Broadway
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 24, 2018

The Beast in the Jungle, the highly anticipated new show from Scottsboro Boys collaborators John Kander, David Thompson and Susan Stroman, has received an extension by off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre. Initially slated for a run through June 10, The Beast in the Jungle will now play an engagement through June 17. The show is scheduled to begin previews on May 4 with an opening set for May 23.

Described as a dance play, The Beast in the Jungle is the story of John Marcher, a man haunted by personal demons, whose great yet unfulfilled love affair with an unforgettable woman spans decades and continents. Leading the cast are Tony nominees Tony Yazbeck and Peter Friedman, along with Irina Dvorovenko and Teagle F. Bougere.

The design team for The Beast in the Jungle includes costume design by Michael Curry, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Peter Hylenski, music arrangements by Sam Davis and orchestrations by Greg Anthony Rassen and Sam Davis.

