The Late Late Show's newest Crosswalk the Musical is here—and it's epic. Tony winner and Late Late Show host James Corden teamed up with Broadway vet and newly minted Oscar winner Allison Janney for a delicious hat-tip to Rodgers & Hammerstein's The Sound of Music. Watch Corden, Janney, Anna Faris, Kunal Nayyar and Iain Armitage's ambitious tribute to the beloved musical with a performance of the musical-theater classic "My Favorite Things."