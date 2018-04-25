Saint Joan, Starring Condola Rashad & More, Officially Opens on Broadway

A talent-packed Broadway revival of George Bernard Shaw's Saint Joan opens on April 25 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Tony winner Daniel Sullivan directs the production, which began previews on April 3. Leading the cast is three-time Tony nominee Condola Rashad.



Set in 15th century France, Saint Joan follows a country girl (Rashad) whose mysterious visions propel her into elite circles. When the nation's rulers become threatened by her popularity and influence, they unite to bring her down and she finds herself on trial for her life.



Joining Rashad in the cast are Smash alum Jack Davenport making his Broadway debut as Warwick, Tony-winning Chicago director Walter Bobbie (taking on his first Broadway acting role in 26 years) as Cauchon, Tony winner John Glover as Archbishop/Gentleman, Tony nominee Daniel Sunjata as Dunois, Adam Chanler-Berat as Dauphin and Patrick Page as Inquisitor/Baudricourt. The company also features Maurice Jones, Russell G. Jones, Max Gordon Moore, Matthew Saldivar, Robert Stanton and Lou Sumrall.



To celebrate the new production, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait of Rashad and her talented co-stars introducing a classic work to new audiences.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.