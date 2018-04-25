Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Bessie Nelson, Veteran Beading Designer, Named Among Tony Honorees for Excellence in Theatre
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 25, 2018
Bessie Nelson
(Photo: Slate PR)

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has announced that they will present the 2018 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre to costume beader Bessie Nelson, the Ernest Winzer Cleaners and New York Times culture photographer Sara Krulwich. Established in 1990, the Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre are awarded annually to institutions, individuals and/or organizations that have demonstrated extraordinary achievement in theater but are not eligible in any of the established Tony Award categories.

“This year’s group of Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre award recipients perfectly exemplify the scope of work in our industry,” said Heather Hitchens, president & CEO of the American Theatre Wing, and Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League. “Each one has left such a mark on the Broadway community in such different ways, and we’re proud to be able to honor their contributions.”

In a career spanning over 70 years, Bessie Nelson is regarded as one of the premier beading designers in the country. Her beadwork has been seen in Broadway shows such as The Producers, Sunset Boulevard, Dreamgirls, The Drowsy Chaperone, Spamalot, Miss Saigon, Wicked, The Boy From Oz, Guys and Dolls, Crazy for You, A Chorus Line, Beauty and the Beast, Mamma Mia, The Lion King, Macbeth, Chicago, The Color Purple, Aladdin, Frozen, The King and I, Hello, Dolly!, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and many more.

In 1908, Ernest Winzer was the master dry cleaner and dyer to the Broadway stage productions of the day. Today, his legacy continues as Bruce Barish, the third generation of the Steinhorn family, presides over Ernest Winzer Cleaners. In keeping with his grandfather's service philosophy, Bruce takes personal responsibility for seeing to it that Winzer always satisfies the demands of Broadway.

Sara Krulwich joined The New York Times in 1979, where she covered sports, politics and general assignments. Years later, she became the paper’s first designated culture photographer, assigned to covered dance, opera and cultural news. She now photographs more than 100 theater productions a year.

The American Theatre Wing's 72nd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, will air on CBS June 10 at 8:00pm ET live from Radio City Music Hall. Nominations for competitive categories will be announced by Leslie Odom Jr. and Katharine McPhee on May 1.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. James Corden & Allison Janney Singing from The Sound of Music Is One of Our Favorite Things
  2. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Shows That Deserve Tony Love
  3. Mischief Managed! Exclusive Portraits of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Stars on Opening Night
  4. SpongeBob SquarePants, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child & My Fair Lady Top 2018 Outer Critics Circle Nominations
  5. The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park Sets Casting for Othello & Twelfth Night

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Frozen The Book of Mormon Aladdin Mean Girls Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Kinky Boots All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers