Bessie Nelson, Veteran Beading Designer, Named Among Tony Honorees for Excellence in Theatre

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has announced that they will present the 2018 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre to costume beader Bessie Nelson, the Ernest Winzer Cleaners and New York Times culture photographer Sara Krulwich. Established in 1990, the Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre are awarded annually to institutions, individuals and/or organizations that have demonstrated extraordinary achievement in theater but are not eligible in any of the established Tony Award categories.



“This year’s group of Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre award recipients perfectly exemplify the scope of work in our industry,” said Heather Hitchens, president & CEO of the American Theatre Wing, and Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League. “Each one has left such a mark on the Broadway community in such different ways, and we’re proud to be able to honor their contributions.”



In a career spanning over 70 years, Bessie Nelson is regarded as one of the premier beading designers in the country. Her beadwork has been seen in Broadway shows such as The Producers, Sunset Boulevard, Dreamgirls, The Drowsy Chaperone, Spamalot, Miss Saigon, Wicked, The Boy From Oz, Guys and Dolls, Crazy for You, A Chorus Line, Beauty and the Beast, Mamma Mia, The Lion King, Macbeth, Chicago, The Color Purple, Aladdin, Frozen, The King and I, Hello, Dolly!, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and many more.



In 1908, Ernest Winzer was the master dry cleaner and dyer to the Broadway stage productions of the day. Today, his legacy continues as Bruce Barish, the third generation of the Steinhorn family, presides over Ernest Winzer Cleaners. In keeping with his grandfather's service philosophy, Bruce takes personal responsibility for seeing to it that Winzer always satisfies the demands of Broadway.



Sara Krulwich joined The New York Times in 1979, where she covered sports, politics and general assignments. Years later, she became the paper’s first designated culture photographer, assigned to covered dance, opera and cultural news. She now photographs more than 100 theater productions a year.



The American Theatre Wing's 72nd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, will air on CBS June 10 at 8:00pm ET live from Radio City Music Hall. Nominations for competitive categories will be announced by Leslie Odom Jr. and Katharine McPhee on May 1.