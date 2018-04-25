Odds & Ends: Rory O'Malley Lands TV Role, First Look at Andy Mientus in Tommy & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Rory O'Malley Lands Role in New Lifetime Series

Rory O'Malley is returning to the small screen. The Book of Mormon Tony nominee and TV alum has booked a role on Lifetime's new series American Princess. The show follows a socialite (played by Georgia Flood) who joins a Renaissance Faire after her wedding goes wrong. O'Malley will play Brian, the Renaissance Faire's Shakespeare. The former Hamilton King George shared on Twitter, "Can't wait to play Shakespeare at the Renaissance Faire on @lifetimetv! I’ve been missing my King George tights!" A premiere date for American Princess will be announced at a later date.



Mike Birbiglia to Debut New Solo Show Off-Broadway

Award-winning comedian and solo playwright Mike Birbiglia has announced his latest comedy, Mike Birbiglia: The New One, set to debut off-Broadway this summer. Written and performed by Birbiglia and directed by Seth Barrish, The New One will play the Cherry Lane Theatre for a limited engagement beginning on July 26 with an official opening set for August 2. Birbiglia's past theatrical works include Thank God for Jokes, the Lucille Lortel Award-winning My Girlfriend's Boyfriend and his solo theater debut, Sleepwalk with Me, which was adapted into a bestselling book and award-winning feature film. The New One is scheduled to run off-Broadway through August 11.



32nd Annual Easter Bonnet Competition Raises $5,721,879 for BC/EFA

The 2018 Easter Bonnet Competition, held earlier this week and culminating six weeks of fundraising for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, has announced a fundraising total of $5,721,879, the second-highest in Easter Bonnet Competition history. The near-record number was collected by 62 Broadway, off-Broadway and national touring productions. The news was announced at the Minskoff Theatre on April 24 by Hello, Dolly! stars Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber and Angels in America headliners Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane. Watch video highlights from the Easter Bonnet Competition below.







(Photo by AdamsVisCom)