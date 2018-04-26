Odds & Ends: Full Cast Set for Jesse Tyler Ferguson-Led World Premiere Log Cabin & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Full Cast Set for Jesse Tyler Ferguson-Led World Premiere Log Cabin

Casting is complete for Log Cabin, a new play by Pulitzer finalist Jordan Harrison set to make its world premiere at off-Broadway's Playwrights Horizons this summer. Tony winner Pam MacKinnon will direct the new work, slated to begin previews on June 1 with an opening scheduled for June 25. The previously announced production will star stage alum and Emmy-nominated Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson. New to the cast are Obie winner Phillip James Brannon (Bootycandy), Cindy Cheung (Iowa), Ian Harvie (Transparent), Talene Monahon (Tell Hector I Miss Him) and Dolly Wells (The Whirligig). Log Cabin centers on a tight-knit circle of married gays and lesbians, comfy in the new mainstream, who see themselves through the eyes of a transgender friend and realize that the march toward progress is anything but unified. Log Cabin will run for a limited engagement through July 15.



Jeremy Shamos to Co-Host Lortel Awards with Laura Benanti

Jeremy Shamos to the rescue! The Tony-nominated Broadway veteran who took over a lead role in this season's Meteor Shower, will save the day yet again—this time at the 2018 Lucille Lortel Awards. Shamos has signed on to replace the previously announced Jason Jones as co-host of the off-Broadway honors; Jones has bowed out of the gig due to a last-minute work obligation. Shamos will co-host alongside his Meteor Shower castmate Laura Benanti. The 2018 Lucille Lortel Awards are set to take place at NYU's Skirball Center on May 6 at 7:00pm. The full list of nominees can be found here.



Jamie Parker, Noma Dumezweni & Paul Thornley Talk Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Today

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has officially arrived on Broadway! The two-part sequel to the beloved Harry Potter franchise is now packing houses and dazzling audiences at the Lyric Theatre. The play's stars, Jamie Parker, Noma Dumezweni & Paul Thornley, who play Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, respectively, paid a visit to the set of Today on April 27 to offer up an inside look at the critically acclaimed production. Give a watch to the talented trio below and make plans soon to experience Harry Potter and the Cursed Child for yourself.