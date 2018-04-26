Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Odds & Ends: Full Cast Set for Jesse Tyler Ferguson-Led World Premiere Log Cabin & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 26, 2018
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.

Full Cast Set for Jesse Tyler Ferguson-Led World Premiere Log Cabin
Casting is complete for Log Cabin, a new play by Pulitzer finalist Jordan Harrison set to make its world premiere at off-Broadway's Playwrights Horizons this summer. Tony winner Pam MacKinnon will direct the new work, slated to begin previews on June 1 with an opening scheduled for June 25. The previously announced production will star stage alum and Emmy-nominated Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson. New to the cast are Obie winner Phillip James Brannon (Bootycandy), Cindy Cheung (Iowa), Ian Harvie (Transparent), Talene Monahon (Tell Hector I Miss Him) and Dolly Wells (The Whirligig). Log Cabin centers on a tight-knit circle of married gays and lesbians, comfy in the new mainstream, who see themselves through the eyes of a transgender friend and realize that the march toward progress is anything but unified. Log Cabin will run for a limited engagement through July 15.

Jeremy Shamos to Co-Host Lortel Awards with Laura Benanti
Jeremy Shamos to the rescue! The Tony-nominated Broadway veteran who took over a lead role in this season's Meteor Shower, will save the day yet again—this time at the 2018 Lucille Lortel Awards. Shamos has signed on to replace the previously announced Jason Jones as co-host of the off-Broadway honors; Jones has bowed out of the gig due to a last-minute work obligation. Shamos will co-host alongside his Meteor Shower castmate Laura Benanti. The 2018 Lucille Lortel Awards are set to take place at NYU's Skirball Center on May 6 at 7:00pm. The full list of nominees can be found here.

Jamie Parker, Noma Dumezweni & Paul Thornley Talk Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Today
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has officially arrived on Broadway! The two-part sequel to the beloved Harry Potter franchise is now packing houses and dazzling audiences at the Lyric Theatre. The play's stars, Jamie Parker, Noma Dumezweni & Paul Thornley, who play Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, respectively, paid a visit to the set of Today on April 27 to offer up an inside look at the critically acclaimed production. Give a watch to the talented trio below and make plans soon to experience Harry Potter and the Cursed Child for yourself.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Spend a Day in the Life with Escape to Margaritaville's Lisa Howard
  2. James Corden & Allison Janney Singing from The Sound of Music Is One of Our Favorite Things
  3. Carousel, SpongeBob SquarePants, Mean Girls & Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Lead Drama Desk Nominations
  4. Exclusive Portraits of Summer's Opening Night on Broadway
  5. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Shows That Deserve Tony Love

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Frozen The Book of Mormon Aladdin Mean Girls Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Kinky Boots All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers