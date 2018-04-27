Culturalist Challenge! Rank the Top 10 Broadway Debuts That Deserve 2018 Tony Awards Recognition

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.



The 2017-2018 Broadway season is in the books! The Tony eligibility cut-off date was April 26, and now it's off to the races for the 72nd annual Tony Awards. Nomination day is on May 1. This theatrical season is chock-full of incredibly talented performers, many of whom are on the Broadway boards for the first time. Whether they're breaking our hearts in plays or winning them back in musicals, we want to know which Great White Way newcomer you'll be cheering on from Tony nom morning to Broadway's biggest night on June 10. Broadway.com Content Producer Lindsey Sullivan kicked off this challenge with her picks. What are you waiting for? It's Tony time!



STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.



STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.



Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.



Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!