The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Shows That Deserve Tony Love

With the recent announcements of Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban snagging the host gig, Katharine McPhee and Leslie Odom Jr. announcing nominations, and a surprising new eligibility ruling, we feel it's safe to say Tony season is in full swing. Like Christmas, it seems to start earlier every year. In light of the upcoming big night, we asked the fans to rank the shows they want to see receive some Tony love this season. Check out the results below, see how they match up with your Tony predictions lists, and make sure to check back on May 1 for the full list of nominees.
10. Children of a Lesser God
9. My Fair Lady
8. Angels in America
7. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
6. Spongebob Squarepants
5. Carousel
4. The Band's Visit
3. Frozen
2. Mean Girls
1. Once On This Island
© 2018 BROADWAY.COM1.800.BROADWAY