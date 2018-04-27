Tony Winner Ivo van Hove to Direct Stage Adaptation of Bestseller A Little Life

Tony-winning director Ivo van Hove has signed on to direct an upcoming stage adaptation of Hanya Yanagihara's 2015 novel A Little Life. Koen Tachelet has crafted the script of the new play, scheduled to appear at Amsterdam's Stadsschouwburg Theatre beginning on September 20 with an opening set for September 23.



A Little Life follows four men over a period of more than 30 years: lawyer Jude, actor Willem, visual artist JB and architect Malcolm. The story is the history of their friendship, as they remain closely connected with each other during the rest of their lives.



The cast of A Little Life will include Ramsey Nasr as Jude, Maarten Heijmans as Willem, Majd Mardo as JB, Mandela Wee Wee as Malcolm, Marieke Heebink as Ana and Steven van Watermeulen as Harry. The company will also include Hans Kesting.



Van Hove is a 2016 Tony winner for his acclaimed revival of Arthur Miller's A View From the Bridge. His other credits include a Broadway production of Miller's The Crucible and the stage adaptation of the Oscar-winning film Network, which recently concluded its run with London's National Theatre. Van Hove is expected to direct a 2019 stage adaptation of All About Eve in London.

Book cover art for A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara

(Penguin Random House)